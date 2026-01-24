Belgium Enforces Airspace Ban on Weapons Shipments to “Israeli”-Occupied Territories

By Staff, Agencies

Belgium has imposed new sanctions banning aircraft carrying weapons and military equipment to the “Israeli”-occupied territories from using Belgian airspace or making technical stopovers in the country.

The measure also requires parties involved in such transfers to submit full flight and cargo details to Belgian authorities.

According to the French-language daily Le Soir, the embargo was initiated by Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot and is aimed at halting the transport of weapons and military supplies to the occupied territories.

The decision came into force on Thursday and closes legal loopholes that previously allowed so-called “non-stop transit” shipments, in which military cargo remained on board during refueling or technical stops.

Belgian customs officials, working alongside the Federal Public Service Mobility and Transport [SPF Transport], will be responsible for enforcing the new rules through inspections and oversight.

While Belgium’s regional governments are responsible for issuing arms export licenses, authority over the transport and transit of weapons rests with the federal government. As a result, a federal-level embargo can effectively override export approvals granted by regional authorities.

Prevot said Belgium has a duty to avoid contributing to ongoing violence, stressing that the country is acting in line with its obligations under international law and sending a clear message at both European and international levels.

The move comes amid continued “Israeli” violations of the Gaza ceasefire that took effect on October 10. Since then, “Israeli” forces have martyred at least 483 Palestinians and wounded 1,287 others, according to reports. Restrictions on the entry of food, shelter materials, and medical supplies have also continued, leaving Gaza’s 2.4 million residents in increasingly dire conditions.

The ceasefire followed a genocidal campaign that began in October 2023 and lasted nearly two years, during which at least 71,562 Palestinians were martyred and 171,379 wounded. The war devastated Gaza, damaging or destroying roughly 90% of its civilian infrastructure, with the United Nations estimating reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.