Lula Slams Trump’s “New UN” Plan, Warns of US Unilateralism in Gaza and Beyond

By Staff, Agencies

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Friday criticized what he called a dangerous turn in global politics, saying that “multilateralism is being thrown out by unilateralism,” and accused US President Donald Trump of attempting “to create a new UN in which he alone is the owner.”

Lula’s remarks came in response to Washington’s proposal to establish a “Peace Council” tied to the administration of Gaza.

Speaking at the closing session of the 14th National Meeting of Brazil’s Landless Workers’ Movement [MST] in Salvador, Bahia, Lula said the UN Charter is being effectively “torn up” and reaffirmed Brazil’s long-standing call for reform of the Security Council, including expanding permanent membership to countries such as Brazil, Mexico and African nations.

The White House has said that Trump invited Lula to join the Peace Council, which is intended to oversee a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza [NCAG]. Trump has floated the idea of a “Board/Peace Council” to supervise Gaza’s interim administration, with invitations also sent to other global leaders.

Lula stated that he has been reaching out to world leaders—including China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, India’s Narendra Modi, and Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum—in an effort to prevent multilateralism from being “knocked to the ground” and to counter a return to a world dominated by “the force of weapons” and US-driven intolerance.

He also condemned the recent US operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro, describing it as a blatant violation of territorial sovereignty. Lula and the MST framed the operation as part of broader US imperialism, motivated by the plunder of natural resources such as oil, minerals, rare earths, water and forests.

The MST delivered a letter to Lula denouncing “imperialism” and highlighting the dangers of unilateral US interventions, warning that such actions undermine the rights and sovereignty of nations.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided clear details on the proposed "Peace Council’s" membership, mandate or timeline, aside from its connection to the planned Gaza administrative structure.