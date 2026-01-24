- Home
Pentagon Signals Reduced US Role in Europe
By Staff, Agencies
The United States will prioritize its own defense and provide only “limited” support to European allies, according to a revised National Defense Strategy released by the Pentagon on Friday.
The document states that while Washington will remain engaged in Europe, its primary focus will be defending the US homeland and deterring China. As a result, European NATO members are expected to assume primary responsibility for their own conventional defense.
“The Department will incentivize and enable NATO allies to take primary responsibility for Europe’s conventional defense with critical but more limited US support,” the strategy says.
The Pentagon added that European states should also take the lead in supporting Ukraine, stressing that while the US remains involved, the conflict is “Europe’s responsibility first and foremost.” The document echoes President Donald Trump’s repeated calls for NATO members to increase defense spending and reduce reliance on Washington.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte recently credited Trump with forcing European countries to strengthen their defense commitments, arguing this has made the alliance more resilient.
However, tensions persist within the alliance. European officials have sharply criticized Trump’s threats to annex Greenland from Denmark, with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas describing the stance as a major blow to transatlantic relations.
The strategy also notes that the Pentagon will provide Trump with “credible options” to secure US access to strategically important areas, including Greenland and the Panama Canal.
