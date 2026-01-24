- Home
Pro-Palestine Protest Targets Arms Factory in Kent
By Staff, Agencies
A pro-Palestine protest took place on Friday outside the Instro Precision factory at Sandwich Discovery Park in Kent, amid a heavy police presence and reports of a crackdown on demonstrators. One man was arrested, while authorities said no injuries were recorded.
Protesters held placards reading “Hands off Gaza” and “Sanction ‘Israel’ now,” accusing Instro Precision of contributing to “Israeli” aggression against Gaza.
Activists argue that the company plays a role in supplying military technology linked to the ongoing war.
Instro Precision is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems UK, which forms part of the wider Elbit Systems Group, one of “Israel’s” largest arms manufacturers.
The demonstration was promoted by the activist group Thanet 4 Palestine, which called on the public to oppose the company’s operations in Kent.
One protester, Emily, said the demonstration was peaceful and criticized what she described as an unnecessary police response. She stressed that protesters were unarmed and motivated by opposition to the killing of civilians in Gaza.
The factory has been the focus of repeated protests in recent years. In October, nine people were charged over alleged damage exceeding £1 million during a previous action at the site.
The defendants were reportedly linked to the now-banned group Palestine Action and accused of breaking into the factory in June 2024.
