Sheikh Qassem: The Wounded Are the Lifeblood of Resistance and the Promise of Victory

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Text of the message by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem to the wounded fighters, men and women

In the Name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate

“Those who believed, emigrated, and strove in the cause of God with their wealth and their lives are of a higher rank in the sight of God; and it is they who are the successful.”

(At-Tawbah, 20)

To the wounded fighters, men and women, sons and daughters of our dear nation, men, women, youth, and children:

The flowing of your blood is a radiance of life; the pain of your wounds is a cry of truth; and your patience is the ink of hope and dignity. You have walked the path of God Almighty for the sake of the homeland and for the liberation of land and humanity. You have proven yourselves worthy of a dignified life in the face of the rubble of humiliation, desire, and the scramble for this fleeting world, and you remain a testimony of pride for generations and for all free people. You have as your example Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas, and the wounds of our Guardian and Leader, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The wounded are an inexhaustible source of life, the hope of a promising future of victory, and the embodiment of human dignity. God Almighty says:

“So do not weaken in pursuit of the enemy. If you suffer pain, they suffer pain as you suffer, but you hope from God that which they do not hope for.”

(An-Nisa’, 104)

And the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (peace be upon him), said:

“Remain steadfast on the ground and endure affliction.”

We are facing a major confrontation led by the American tyrant, supported by a relentless Western mobilization and savage Zionist criminality. You stood firm, together with the fighters and your families, with legendary steadfastness. The resistance fighters halted 75,000 enemy “Israeli” soldiers at the outskirts of the pure South of Lebanon. Our people returned to the land the very moment the ceasefire took effect, protecting it with their bodies, their faith, and their steadfastness. Your resistance in the Battle of Uli al-Ba’s, before it, during it, and after it—disrupted the expansion of land usurpation and obstructed the American “New Middle East” project. With this resistance, the land will remain with its people, and the homeland will remain for its sons. No matter how great the pressures and sacrifices, steadfastness and resilience change the equation. Falsehood may prevail for a time, but:

“And these days We alternate among the people.”

(Aal ‘Imran, 140)

You recover from your wounds because you are people of faith and truth. As long as we remain on the path of Karbala, Imam Hussein, and the line of Hezbollah, we are always victorious. As the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said:

“When we achieve victory, we are victorious; and when we are martyred, we are victorious.”

In our case, some among us are martyred and thus triumph by passing the torch of dignity to their brothers and families. Some are wounded and triumph on the path of recovery while remaining in the field. And some continue on the covenant and achieve decisive victory. God Almighty says:

“And it is incumbent upon Us to grant victory to the believers.”

(Ar-Rum, 47)

Salutations to the wounded, you who have raised our heads high, especially the Pager wounded. Salutations to their brothers and families who supported them and stood by their side, and salutations to all those who treated them, supported them, and extended a helping hand. And the greatest salute goes to our Guardian and Leader, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the commander of this divine journey toward achieving its goals.