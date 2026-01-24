- Home
US 2026 Defense Strategy Downgrades China as Primary Threat
By Staff, Agencies
The United States Department of War has released its long-delayed 2026 National Defense Strategy (NDS), signaling a significant shift in Washington’s military priorities by no longer identifying China as the “primary threat” to US national security.
Published late Friday, the document places the defense of the US homeland and the Western Hemisphere at the core of Pentagon planning.
This marks a departure from strategies under both former President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump’s first term, which framed China as the foremost strategic challenge.
The strategy argues that previous administrations “ignored American interests,” allowing vulnerabilities to develop in key areas such as the Panama Canal, Greenland, and the wider Western Hemisphere.
It calls for abandoning what it describes as “grandiose strategies” in favor of policies grounded in the “practical interests” of the American public.
While China remains a major concern, the 2026 NDS no longer labels Beijing as an “acute” or “existential” threat.
Instead, it describes China as a “settled force” in the Indo-Pacific that must be deterred from dominating the US or its allies.
Adopting a more conciliatory tone, the document stresses that Washington does not seek to “strangle or humiliate” China. It argues that a “decent peace” is possible, emphasizing diplomacy, stable relations, and expanded military-to-military communication to prevent escalation.
