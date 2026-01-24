- Home
US Strike Kills Two on Alleged Drug-Smuggling Boat in Pacific
By Staff, Agencies
The US military said on Friday it carried out a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two people suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.
In a statement, US Southern Command said intelligence assessments indicated the boat was traveling along “established narcotics trafficking routes” and was actively engaged in smuggling operations.
The command described those killed as “narco-terrorists” and said efforts were ongoing to locate a possible survivor.
Video footage released by the military showed a small vessel moving through open waters before being hit and bursting into flames.
The operation marks the first publicly known strike since US President Donald Trump earlier this month ordered the military to pursue the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Since early September, US forces have conducted more than 30 strikes against vessels they allege were involved in drug trafficking off the coast of South America, resulting in over 100 deaths, according to figures cited by US officials.
In parallel, US military activity has increasingly focused on Venezuela-linked operations. Recent weeks have seen seizures of oil tankers allegedly connected to Caracas, following a failed raid aimed at capturing Maduro and transferring him to the United States to face drug trafficking charges.
Last week, US forces operating in the Caribbean seized an oil tanker that Trump claimed was linked to Venezuela.
