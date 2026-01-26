Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Dozens Missing After Passenger Ferry Capsizes in Southern Philippines

Dozens Missing After Passenger Ferry Capsizes in Southern Philippines
folder_openMore from Asian States access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A passenger ferry with more than 350 people on board sank on Monday in the southern Philippines after overturning while traveling from Zamboanga City on the island of Mindanao to Jolo island, according to the Philippine Coast Guard [PCG].

The vessel was carrying 332 passengers and 27 crew members. Arsina Kahing-Nanoh, mayor of Hadji Muhtamad municipality where the incident took place, initially confirmed that at least eight people had died.

Later, PCG Southern Mindanao District Commander Romel Dua told Reuters that the death toll had risen to 15, with 316 people rescued and 28 still unaccounted for.

Dua said authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the sinking, while military aircraft and vessels were deployed to support ongoing search and rescue operations.

Footage from the scene shows passengers floating in the water, holding onto emergency rafts, with some wearing life jackets.

 

philippines boat capsized

Comments

  1. Related News
Dozens Missing After Passenger Ferry Capsizes in Southern Philippines

Dozens Missing After Passenger Ferry Capsizes in Southern Philippines

3 hours ago
Iran Arrests 148 Riot Ringleaders in Hamedan Over Foreign-Backed Unrest

Iran Arrests 148 Riot Ringleaders in Hamedan Over Foreign-Backed Unrest

one day ago
Tehran Warns: Trump’s Threats Will Be Met Decisively

Tehran Warns: Trump’s Threats Will Be Met Decisively

2 days ago
IRGC Says It Uncovered Foreign ‘Command Room’

IRGC Says It Uncovered Foreign ‘Command Room’

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 26-01-2026 Hour: 12:04 Beirut Timing

whatshot