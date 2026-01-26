- Home
Dozens Missing After Passenger Ferry Capsizes in Southern Philippines
By Staff, Agencies
A passenger ferry with more than 350 people on board sank on Monday in the southern Philippines after overturning while traveling from Zamboanga City on the island of Mindanao to Jolo island, according to the Philippine Coast Guard [PCG].
The vessel was carrying 332 passengers and 27 crew members. Arsina Kahing-Nanoh, mayor of Hadji Muhtamad municipality where the incident took place, initially confirmed that at least eight people had died.
Later, PCG Southern Mindanao District Commander Romel Dua told Reuters that the death toll had risen to 15, with 316 people rescued and 28 still unaccounted for.
Dua said authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the sinking, while military aircraft and vessels were deployed to support ongoing search and rescue operations.
Footage from the scene shows passengers floating in the water, holding onto emergency rafts, with some wearing life jackets.
