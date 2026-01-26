Kremlin: EU Foreign Policy Chief Excluded from Russia–US Dialogue

By Staff, Agencies

The Kremlin has said that neither Russia nor the United States plans to hold discussions with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement following the first round of trilateral talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine, which concluded in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. European Union officials have expressed frustration over being largely left out of the negotiations, despite the bloc’s military and financial support for Kiev.

Speaking in an interview with Russia-1 journalist Pavel Zarubin on Sunday, Peskov described the current EU leadership as “incompetent,” claiming its actions were damaging the international relations system.

“How can you discuss anything with Kaja Kallas? We will never discuss anything with her, and neither will the Americans, which is obvious. We can only wait until she leaves,” Peskov said.

He further argued that Brussels is dominated by “semi-literate, incompetent functionaries” who are unable to anticipate future developments or understand current realities.

Kallas, who previously served as Estonia’s prime minister, has been outspoken in calling for stricter sanctions against Russia and increased military assistance to Ukraine. Last year, she rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan for resolving the Ukraine conflict, saying that any territorial concessions to Moscow would be “a trap.”

More recently, she criticized Trump’s proposal to annex Greenland, stating that his policies had dealt a “big blow” to transatlantic relations.

The EU leadership’s tough stance toward Russia has drawn criticism from some member states, including Hungary and Slovakia. Last week, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico likened the EU to a “massage parlor” and urged Kallas to resign.