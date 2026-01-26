Iraqi Hezbollah Calls for War Readiness in Support of Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah [Hezbollah Brigades] said it is ready to join any potential war to defend Iran, urging resistance fighters worldwide to mobilize.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday night, the movement called on those willing to confront what it described as the "front of disbelief and hypocrisy" to prepare for a "comprehensive war" in support of Iran.

It described the Islamic Republic as a fortress and source of pride for the Muslim Ummah, which has stood with the oppressed for more than four decades, regardless of sect, color, or race.

The statement described current threats to Iran as an attempt by "forces of misguidance," including Zionists and tyrants, to subjugate or destroy the country and undermine moral values globally.

The group called on "mujahideen brothers in the east and west of the earth" — those filled with faith and opposed to the "front of disbelief and hypocrisy" — to ready themselves for full support of Iran.

The statement warned Iran’s enemies that any war against the country would not be easy, and they would taste all types of sudden death and would be erased from the West Asia region.

The Iraqi Hezbollah movement asserted that "nothing of you will remain in our region."

The statement invoked religious teachings, quoting Quranic verses such as "And fight against the mushrikeen altogether as they fight against you altogether" and "We will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve."

The Iraqi Hezbollah movement added that the path to salvation lies in fighting for victory or martyrdom, potentially including martyrdom operations in defense of Islam.

The statement was issued amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States after US President Donald Trump threatened to use military force against the Islamic Republic.