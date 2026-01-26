“Israeli” Warplanes Unleash Dawn Assault on Lebanon, Expanding Aggression

By Al-Ahed News

“Israeli” warplanes launched a large-scale assault on Lebanon at dawn on Monday, January 26, 2026, opening a new chapter in the “Israeli” enemy’s ongoing aggression against Lebanese territory, sovereignty and civilians.

The early-morning strikes targeted multiple areas across southern Lebanon, with field reports confirming ten airstrikes on the Meidoun and Jabour highlands, two raids on Wadi Berghoz and two additional strikes on the area known as Kassarat Al-Aroush between the Rihan and Lwaiza highlands. Further raids struck the Aqmata Meadows in the Lwaiza heights, while violent and repeated attacks hit the outskirts of Louaizeh near Jabal Al-Rihan.

These dawn raids followed an intense night of bombardment on Sunday, January 25, when “Israeli” warplanes carried out three consecutive waves of airstrikes, firing heavy missiles in 14 raids. Ten of those strikes hit the Meidoun and Jabour highlands, while two targeted Wadi Berghoz and two struck Kassarat Al-Aroush between the Rihan and Lwaiza highlands.

Earlier on Sunday, the “Israeli” aggression expanded to include southern Lebanon and the Beqaa, leaving two civilians martyred and six others wounded. The attacks were accompanied by repeated violations of Lebanese airspace by “Israeli” drones, which also dropped explosive devices over several border towns.

One of the airstrikes targeted the area between the villages of Khirbet Selm and Kfardounin in the Bint Jbeil district, resulting in the martyrdom of a civilian and the injury of five others, according to a statement issued by Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.

Shortly afterward, another civilian was martyred when an “Israeli” drone targeted a vehicle on the Barish–Maaroub road in the Tyre district.

In a separate attack, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center at the Ministry of Public Health reported that an “Israeli” strike on the Shaara area in the town of Janta, in the Baalbek district, wounded one civilian.

The sustained bombardment, stretching from dawn through the night and spanning southern Lebanon and the Beqaa, once again highlights the systematic nature of the “Israeli” aggression and its continued disregard for Lebanese sovereignty and civilian lives.