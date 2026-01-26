- Home
Sheikh Qassem to Give Address at Iran Solidarity Gatherings, Condemning the Insult Against Imam Khamenei
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem is set to deliver a speech today on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. as part of large-scale popular solidarity gatherings with the Islamic Republic of Iran, its wise leadership and its steadfast people, and in condemnation of the insult directed at Grand Ayatollah His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.
The solidarity events will be held simultaneously at several locations: the Sayyed Al-Shuhada [AS] Complex in Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh], the Husseini Club in the city of Nabatieh, Martyr Haitham Dbouk Roundabout in the city of Tyre and the Husseiniya of the Shrine of Sayyeda Khawla in Baalbek.
Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @ahdonaeng
Telegram: alahed_news
