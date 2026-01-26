Iran Lodges International Legal Complaints Against US and “Israel” Over Support for Terrorism

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has announced that it has filed legal and criminal complaints in international forums against the United States, the “Israeli” regime, and several terrorist groups, accusing them of supporting and financing actions that threaten Iran’s national security.

According to Iranian authorities, the defendants are involved in backing destabilizing activities and acts of sabotage aimed at undermining the country’s security and stability.

The complaints follow unrest that escalated on January 8, after initially peaceful protests in Iranian bazaars and markets, where traders demanded government measures to stop the devaluation of the Iranian rial. The situation later turned violent and continued for several days.

Iranian officials say the violence was openly encouraged by the “Israeli” regime and US President Donald Trump, resulting in widespread destruction of public and private property. Shops, government institutions, and public service facilities were damaged, and thousands of civilians—including women and children—as well as members of the security forces were reportedly killed.

Authorities have stated that US and “Israeli” intelligence agencies were directly involved in the unrest, providing financial resources, training and media support to rioters and armed terrorists operating on the streets.

Head of Iran’s Judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, said the United States and “Israel” were the main actors behind the recent violent riots, stressing that their role was direct and explicit rather than indirect.

Speaking at a meeting held to review the judicial process concerning those involved in the unrest, Mohseni-Eje’i said that during the riots, “criminal America” and the “Zionist regime” openly supplied financial, military and training support to terrorists and rioters. He added that the developments could be viewed as another phase of the 12-day war.

He further stated that individuals who carried out armed attacks in streets and public areas, targeting civilians and security forces, were criminals acting to carry out conspiracies devised by the United States and “Israel” within Iran.

Mohseni-Eje’i emphasized that there would be no leniency for those involved in the killing of civilians and security personnel. He also said all individuals connected to the unrest must be held accountable and required to compensate for damage caused to public and private property.

“Elements involved in the riots in any way—whether as planners, instigators, provocateurs, or direct perpetrators—must, in addition to facing legal punishments, take action to compensate for the damages inflicted on public and private property,” he said.