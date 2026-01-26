Experts: US Pressure Is Expanding “Israeli” Influence Across Latin America

By Staff, Agencies

US political pressure is helping expand the “Israeli” entity’s influence throughout Latin America, even as traditional regional support for the Palestinian Cause continues through diplomatic, legal and grassroots efforts, according to experts.

For decades, several left-wing governments in the region shaped their foreign policy around anti-imperialism and decolonial identity, openly supporting Palestinian rights. However, analysts cited by the Middle East Eye on Monday warned that this legacy is now being challenged by a combination of US interference, the rise of far-right governments and economic pressure.

After the “Israeli” entoty launched its war of genocide on Gaza in October 2023, Brazil’s president described the assault as “genocidal,” Colombia severed diplomatic ties with the regime, and Chile pursued accountability for “Israeli” crimes in international courts. Experts told the outlet that Washington has since worked to blunt this momentum through lobbying, political threats and direct pressure on outspoken governments.

“Latin American states lack instruments of hard power and are therefore constrained in how they can respond to US pressure,” said Ali Farhat, a specialist in Latin American affairs. He added that this limitation creates opportunities for “Israel” to consolidate influence, particularly where governments aim to avoid confrontation with Washington.

US officials have increasingly framed cooperation with Washington as a test of “security” and “democratic alignment,” while tying regional diplomacy to broader American foreign policy goals that align with closer relations with Tel Aviv.

Argentina has become the clearest example of this shift. Far-right President Javier Milei has announced plans to move the country’s embassy to the occupied holy city of Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] and expand security and economic cooperation with the entity, while openly endorsing its war on Gaza as “legitimate self-defense.”

Last year, Argentina received a $20 billion bailout from Washington, which US President Donald Trump defended as support for a “good financial philosophy,” despite doubts about its impact on the country’s economy.

Farhat said US interference has reshaped the regional landscape, pointing to Washington’s targeting of Venezuela’s leadership as part of a broader effort to weaken strong supporters of Palestine.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, long regarded as one of the most outspoken defenders of Palestinian rights in Latin America, was kidnapped by US forces earlier this year and is now facing trial in New York on charges related to “drugs, weapons and narco-terrorism.”

“He was among the most uncompromising defenders of Palestine on the continent,” Farhat said. “His marginalization [and now ouster] represents the loss of a fierce advocate for the cause.”

Farhat noted that Maduro consistently framed the Palestinian struggle as inseparable from anti-imperialism, viewing the US as a colonial power and the “Israeli” entity as an occupying force backed by Washington.

Since Trump’s return to office last year, Farhat said left-leaning leaders have adjusted their tactics rather than abandoning Palestine, opting for recalibration instead of direct confrontation, while far-right governments have accelerated alignment with both Washington and Tel Aviv.

As of January 25, Argentina is the only Latin American country to have agreed to join Trump’s controversial “Board of Peace” initiative in Gaza, which presents itself as an international body aimed at promoting stability and securing “peace.”

Nilto Tatto, a congressman from Brazil’s Workers’ Party, urged regional governments to reject the initiative and any frameworks that undermine Palestinian rights.

“Any framework managed by Washington would not serve peace so much as reproduce hegemony under an international guise,” Tatto said, adding that Brazil could not take part in a process whose outcome was already predetermined and focused on rebuilding Gaza only to keep it under US control.

Julia Perie, a former Argentine lawmaker, said Argentina’s shift reflected ideological realignment.

“Argentina’s position is part of a geopolitical vision that prioritizes alignment with the United States,” Perie said, adding that Latin American solidarity with Palestine has always been cyclical and that the current phase does not mark its end.

Observers noted that in countries facing growing political pressure, support for Palestine is increasingly being expressed through legal action, multilateral institutions, and popular movements rather than overt diplomatic confrontation.

Ramon Medero, president of Venezuela’s La Danta TV, said the current moment represents adaptation rather than retreat.

“It is difficult to argue that the Palestinian cause has suffered a decisive blow,” Medero said. “What we are seeing is a repackaging of escalation through legal and multilateral avenues to reduce the costs of sanctions and backlash.”

He added that the Palestinian cause has become embedded in a broader Global South struggle.

“The Palestinian cause has become a structural symbol of liberation, sovereignty, and self-determination,” Medero said. “What is shifting is agency—away from governments and toward popular consciousness.”

He also noted that advances by far-right forces could further intensify grassroots mobilization.