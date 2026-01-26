Venezuela’s Interim Leader Rejects US Pressure, Calls for Sovereignty and Dialogue

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela’s interim president has taken a firm stance against what she described as escalating pressure from the United States, responding to US President Donald Trump’s increasingly aggressive posture toward the country following the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and an expansion of US military operations.

Addressing oil workers in the eastern state of Anzoátegui on Monday, Delcy Rodriguez issued a direct rebuke to Washington, rejecting foreign involvement in Venezuela’s internal political affairs.

“Enough orders from Washington on politicians in Venezuela. Let Venezuelan politics resolve our differences and internal conflicts. Enough of foreign powers,” she said.

Rodriguez stated that her government was prepared to deal with longstanding disputes with the United States “face to face,” through what she called Bolivarian diplomacy, which prioritizes sovereignty and direct engagement over pressure and coercion.

“We are not afraid, because what must unite us as a people is guaranteeing peace and stability for this country,” she said, stressing that Venezuela would not be intimidated by external threats.

She also said Venezuela never expected a South American capital to be subjected to a military assault by a foreign power, referring to the events of January 3, when US forces attacked Caracas and seized Maduro along with his wife, Cilia Flores. Rodriguez described the operation as a dramatic escalation that crossed long-standing regional boundaries.

Rodriguez renewed appeals for national unity, urging Venezuelans to resolve political disagreements internally rather than through foreign intervention. She warned that outside involvement had only worsened instability and weakened prospects for peace.

Earlier on Saturday, she again called for talks with opposition groups to reach what she described as “agreements” aimed at peace, nearly three weeks after the US-led abduction of Maduro.

“There can be no political or partisan differences when it comes to peace in Venezuela,” Rodriguez said during a state television address from the coastal state of La Guaira.

“Despite our differences, we must speak to each other with respect. Despite our differences, we must come together and reach agreements,” she added.

Meanwhile, US military activity in the region has continued to grow. Last week, the US Southern Command carried out its first reported military strike since January 3, targeting a vessel it claimed was involved in drug trafficking.

According to the command, the strike occurred in the eastern Pacific Ocean and hit a boat allegedly engaged in narco-trafficking. Two people were killed and one survived, US military officials said.

The previous strikes took place in late December, when the US military reported hitting five suspected drug boats over two days, resulting in eight deaths.

As in earlier operations, US authorities have not released verifiable evidence to support their claims, raising concerns about transparency, accountability, and the rising human toll of Washington’s actions in the region.

In recent months, the US military has also intensified efforts to seize oil tankers linked to Venezuela as part of broader operations ordered by Trump, further straining relations and fueling criticism that military force is being used to pursue political objectives.