Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Text of the message by Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem to the detainees and their families

In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate

The fifth day of the blessed month of Shaaban is the birth anniversary of Imam Zayn al-Abidin [AS]. We chose this day as the Day of Hezbollah Detainees and its Islamic Resistance, in the spirit of the detainees after the Battle of Karbala of Imam Hussein [AS], at the head of whom was our fourth Imam, Zayn al-Abidin [AS], and the great Lady Zaynab [AS].

The pain of the detainees in our battle with the criminal Zionist enemy is the most severe. The “Israeli” enemy’s treatment of them disregards the most basic human rights, yet they remain patient, steadfast, and resilient. Their families suffer alongside them because they are unable to ease their pain, and the Resistance fighters also grieve for the harm inflicted upon our detainees.

Unfortunately, there has not been appropriate action by our Lebanese state, nor sufficient pressure on friendly countries, and this issue is not at the top of the priority list. What is required is broader official and popular action, as well as international pressure, to secure the release of the detainees from “Israeli” prisons.

We call on the Lebanese state, which is responsible for its citizens, to apply pressure by all means and to work seriously with the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement to secure the release of the detainees. This issue is a priority; their release is part of sovereignty and liberation, and no situation can be stable unless all detainees are freed and the fate of the missing is revealed.

You who endure are at the highest ranks of patience, and you are also at the highest ranks of reward.

“And we will surely reward those who were patient with the best of what they used to do.” [Al-Nahl, 96]

We will not leave you. We will use all our abilities to secure your release, trusting greatly in Allah Almighty.

The Messenger of Allah Mohammad [PBUH] said:

“And know that victory comes with patience, relief with affliction, and hardship with ease.”

And in the advice of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali [AS], to his son Imam Hussein [AS]:

“Among the treasures of faith is patience in the face of afflictions.”

We are confronting an “Israeli” enemy devoid of the most basic means of humanity and values, supported by the tyranny and inhumane doctrines of the United States, aided and backed by the unjust West. Yet we are a people who never leave our detainees behind.

Captivity is a badge of honor in the field of Jihad, and our pledge to you is that you will be our compass, with your release serving as one of the indicators of liberation.

We look with appreciation upon your honorable families for bearing the burdens of captivity, and we value all forces and figures for their support of the cause of releasing the detainees.

Resistance is our choice. It entails martyrdom, wounds, captivity, and sacrifice; all of which are steps toward victory, divine success, and elevation of the message of Islam, Resistance, and the defense of the homeland, following the path of Mohammad [PBUH] and the family of Muhammad [PBUH], under the banner of Imam Khomeini [may his soul be sanctified], led by our Guardian and Leader His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei [may God protect him], and in the legacy of the Master of the Martyrs of the Ummah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah with the martyrs, the wounded, and the detainees.

“So be patient with gracious patience. Indeed, they see it as distant, but We see it as near.” [Al-Maarij 5–7]

Peace be upon you