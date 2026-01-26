- Home
Blocked Probe Prompts FBI Agent Resignation
By Staff, Agencies
Tracee Mergen, a supervisory agent in the FBI’s Minneapolis office, stepped down after reportedly being pressured to drop a civil-rights inquiry into Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] officer Jonathan Ross — the agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good on January 7.
Reports said Mergen quit after FBI leaders in Washington intervened, and her resignation came just days before another federal-agent fatal shooting in Minneapolis that has added to public outrage.
Renee Good was shot by ICE officer Ross as she tried to drive away, with videos disputing official self-defense claims; the Justice Department declined to open a probe, prompting criticism and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s [BCA] withdrawal amid allegations of a cover-up.
Six federal prosecutors resigned over efforts to investigate Good’s widow, not the ICE officer, as Mergen’s departure fueled claims of obstruction, protests in Minneapolis, and a broader debate over federal immigration enforcement and civil rights.
Earlier this month, at least six Minnesota federal prosecutors, including deputy Joe Thompson, resigned over Department of Justice [DOJ] efforts to target Renee Good’s widow instead of investigating the ICE officer who killed her.
