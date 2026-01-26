Iran Takes US, ’Israel’ To International Court Over Terror Support

By Staff, Agencies

Iran announced it has lodged legal and criminal complaints in international courts against the United States, the "Israeli" occupation entity, and allied terrorist groups for backing and funding acts that threaten Iran’s national security.

The defendants are involved in backing destabilizing activities and acts of sabotage aimed at undermining the country’s security.

Foreign-backed riots erupted in Iran on January 8, following peaceful market protests over the rial’s devaluation, and, fueled by the "Israeli" entity and the US, caused massive destruction of property and the deaths of thousands of civilians and security personnel.

Iranian authorities, led by Judiciary Chief Gholam‑Hossein Mohseni‑Ejei, said US and "Israeli" spy agencies directly fueled recent unrest with funding, training, and media support, calling Washington and "Tel Aviv" the main agents behind the violence.

Mohseni‑Ejei said "criminal America" and the "Zionist entity" openly backed rioters with funds, weapons, and training, calling the unrest a new phase of the 12-day war.

He further stressed that those attacking civilians and security forces were criminals carrying out US and "Israeli” conspiracies inside Iran, adding that there would be no leniency toward those involved in the killing of security forces and civilians.

The Judiciary chief emphasized that individuals who took part in the unrest must be held accountable and compensate for damages caused to public and private property.

“Elements involved in the riots in any way—whether as planners, instigators, provocateurs, or direct perpetrators—must, in addition to facing legal punishments, take action to compensate for the damages inflicted on public and private property,” he said.