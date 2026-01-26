Lebanon’s Berri: ‘Israel’ Plots to Sabotage The ‘Mechanism’

By Staff,

Amid ongoing “Israeli” escalation in the South, a serious security vacuum is emerging with the absence of the “Mechanism” committee from the scene, which has effectively become non-existent.

Attacks are intensifying, agreements are being undermined, and attempts are being made to impose new realities that cross from security into politics, while Lebanon maintains its stance against any direct negotiations with the “Israeli” occupation entity.

Commenting on this development, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told Al-Joumhouria newspaper that he condemned the circulation of lies and distortions that harm Lebanon’s position, create internal confusion, and suggest that Lebanon has fully relaxed its stance before “Israel” and abandoned its principles.

Berri further emphasized, “Our position is well-known: We are committed to and steadfast in the agreement to cease hostilities, and we remain committed to the ‘Mechanism’ committee in both its form and substance.”

Notably, he added that the “Mechanism” committee stems directly from the ceasefire agreement, and Lebanon has a vested interest in it to halt aggression; its role is to implement the agreement, monitor compliance, and prevent violations and attacks.

However, he stressed, “Israel” fundamentally seeks to undermine this committee, despite its poor performance and failure to fully execute its role.