“Israeli” Forces Storm West Bank Camps, Prepare Demolitions Near Qalandia

By Staff, Agencies

A large “Israeli” force, backed by military bulldozers, stormed the area around Qalandia refugee camp and the town of Kafr Aqab north of occupied al-Quds on Monday morning, in preparation for demolition operations.

According to the al-Quds Governorate, occupation forces deployed heavily along Airport Street in Qalandia, obstructing students and teachers traveling to schools in Kafr Aqab.

Soldiers also attacked vehicles at the entrance to the camp, sharply escalating tensions. The incursion followed the dawn arrest of a previously released Palestinian detainee during a raid on Qalandia camp.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, occupation forces detained several civilians, including a child, during raids in the al-Khalil Governorate, targeting the towns of Halhul and Beit Ummar. Military checkpoints were simultaneously re-established across multiple areas.

Earlier in the day, “Israeli” forces closed the Atara military checkpoint and set up a new checkpoint at the entrance to Nabi Saleh, north of Ramallah. This came after two youths were detained in a pre-dawn raid on the town of Kobar, northwest of the city.

In Nablus, occupation forces carried out a violent raid on Balata refugee camp. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that five civilians were assaulted by soldiers and injured by beatings. Ambulance crews treated the wounded and transferred them to hospital.

During the Balata raid, troops spread through the camp’s alleys, storming and searching numerous homes and vandalizing their contents.

The operations are part of a wider campaign of military escalation across the West Bank, marked by repeated incursions, arrests, and systematic violations against Palestinian civilians.