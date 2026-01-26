’Israel’ Fears Yemeni Operations Through Jordan

By Staff,

The “Israeli” occupation forces’ [IOF] Central Command has launched a maneuver aimed at testing the readiness of command headquarters to deal with worst‑case scenarios involving multiple fronts simultaneously, amid constraints related to manpower.

According to the Hebrew website “Walla”, one of the most concerning scenarios being examined is the infiltration of cells across the Jordanian border.

“Walla” quoted enemy sources as saying that “a threat is taking shape involving a potential ground incursion by Yemeni elements, who may infiltrate Jordan via Syria with the aim of reaching the border with ‘Israel’.”

Despite the establishment of the 96th Division and the start of work on building the “Hourglass” fence and a fire-control center, security officials in the occupation entity warn that some organizations are using infiltration routes to smuggle weapons. Moreover, they assert that historical experience shows these same routes along the long border could turn into paths for carrying out hostile operations.

The maneuver is based on concerns about replicating the October 7 model in the West Bank: A coordinated attack carried out by armed groups targeting a large number of settlements simultaneously. The drill will also simulate scenarios of widespread mass unrest across the region, against the backdrop of a potential collapse of the Palestinian Authority due to disputes over succession to the presidency.

According to sources in the occupation entity, there is an expectation among Palestinians that, with the approach of Ramadan, life will return to the patterns and conditions that prevailed prior to October 7—most notably the resumption of work inside the “Israeli” occupied territory.

The central challenge facing Major General Avi Bluth will be crisis management amid a “shortage of forces,” especially as the Operations Directorate of the General Staff prioritized the IOF’s operational missions in Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip.

It is worth noting that the maneuver, led by Major General Avi Bluth, involves the Central Command headquarters, the West Bank Division command, the 96th Division command, as well as the so‑called “Civil Administration”, including units of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the “Border” Guard, and the police.