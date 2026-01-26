Sheikh Qassem: Targeting Imam Khamenei Threatens Global Stability, We Will Never Abandon Dignity and Honor

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

During large-scale popular solidarity gatherings with the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership, and its steadfast people, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a forceful address condemning the recent insult directed at Leader of the Islamic Revolution the Grand Ayatollah His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and warning of the grave consequences of continued threats against him.

At the outset of his speech, Sheikh Qassem marked the religious occasion by extending congratulations to Muslims worldwide, stating: “I extend my congratulations to all Muslims on the month of Sha’ban, the month of the Messenger of God and the births of the Imams, and the prelude to the blessed month of Ramadan.”

His Eminence framed the moment as one of spiritual reflection and collective responsibility.

Turning to religious authority and leadership, the Hezbollah chief reaffirmed his movement’s doctrinal position, declaring: “Imam Khamenei is our Wali al-Faqih, bearing responsibility during the occultation and serving as the deputy of the Infallible Imam [AS].”

Sheikh Qassem further stressed Hezbollah’s ideological commitment, stating clearly: “Hezbollah believes in the leadership of the Wali al-Faqih and is ideologically and doctrinally aligned with him.”

Addressing recent threats made by US President Donald Trump, the Resistance leader warned that such rhetoric goes far beyond personal provocation. “When Trump threatens His Eminence Imam Khamenei, he is threatening tens of millions who follow this leader,” he said, emphasizing that the issue concerns a broad religious and political community, not a single figure.

Sheikh Qassem went on to describe the seriousness of these threats, asserting: “It is our duty to confront this threat with all necessary measures and preparedness, because targeting Imam Khamenei is an assassination of stability and of the situation in the region and the world.”

In this context, the Secretary General underscored that Hezbollah considers itself directly concerned, adding: “We are concerned with confronting this threat, we consider it a threat to us, and we have full legitimacy to take whatever actions we deem appropriate to face it.”

Placing current events within a broader historical framework, His Eminence recalled decades of confrontation between Washington and Tehran. “Since 1979, the Islamic Republic has been confronted by the United States because it cannot tolerate the existence of a free and independent country that serves as a reference for Muslims and the oppressed of the world,” he said.

He went on to say that this historical account by pointing to the failure of past attempts to subdue Iran, noting: “The United States waged a war against Iran through Iraq for eight years, using all types of weapons and spending millions to overthrow Iran, yet they failed.”

According to Sheikh Qassem, this record of failure underscores the resilience of Iran and the futility of threats aimed at its leadership today.

Continuing his address, the Hezbollah Chief turned to recent regional developments, asserting that Iran has once again demonstrated resilience in the face of coordinated pressure.

“Iran stood firm during the 12-day war and, under the leadership of Imam Khamenei, succeeded in thwarting the projects of the United States and ‘Israel,’” he said, crediting Iran’s leadership with preventing strategic setbacks despite intense confrontation.

The Resistance leader then accused Iran’s adversaries of attempting to undermine the country internally after failing on other fronts. “The enemies sought to bring down Iran from within through economic pressure,” he stated, adding that “they planted saboteurs within the protests who targeted security forces and civilians and burned mosques, vehicles, and facilities.”

Sheikh Qassem presented these actions as part of a broader destabilization effort rather than spontaneous unrest.

Addressing questions surrounding Hezbollah’s position in the event of a wider conflict, His Eminence revealed that the issue has been repeatedly raised in recent weeks. “Over the past two months, several parties have asked us a clear question about whether we would intervene if the United States and ‘Israel’ attack Iran,” the Resistance Leader said, underscoring the level of regional anticipation and concern.

In response, the Hezbollah chief made clear that neutrality is not an option under such circumstances.

“Our answer is that we are targeted by any potential aggression and are determined to defend ourselves,” he declared. While emphasizing that decisions would be made according to circumstances, he added: “At that time, we will choose how to act, whether to intervene or not, but we are not neutral.”

His Eminence went on to frame the broader ideological confrontation, stating: “Our entire narrative, in all our positions, is based on holding fast to our rights and our land and defending them, while the narrative of arrogance is based on ‘peace through force.’” This contrast, he argued, defines the nature of the ongoing struggle in the region.

Warning of the grave consequences of escalation, Sheikh Qassem stressed that “a war on Iran this time could set the entire region ablaze,” making clear that surrender is not an option.

“We will not be among those who make things easier through surrender,” he said, drawing a sharp contrast between capitulation and resistance. “With surrender, we lose everything; with defense, hope remains open to many options.”

His Eminence added that while life and death are beyond human control, moral responsibility is not. “Do not threaten us with death; it is not in your hands, but in the hands of God Almighty,” he declared, before concluding with a final affirmation: “Dignity and honor, however, are in our hands, and we will not abandon them; they are a responsibility.”

Sheikh Qassem ended with a direct message of solidarity to Iran and its people, expressing admiration and unity. “I salute the Islamic Republic and say to the Iranian people: you are the crown jewel,” he said, affirming the depth of the relationship and shared struggle.

“We stand with you, and you stand with us,” the Resistance Leader concluded, underscoring mutual commitment in the face of ongoing challenges.