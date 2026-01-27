Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Baalbek Voices Loyalty to the Islamic Republic and Its Leader

folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Photo Credit: Zeynab Raya

As part of large-scale popular solidarity gatherings, participants expressed unwavering support for the Islamic Republic of Iran, its wise leadership and its steadfast people.

The gatherings were also held in firm condemnation of the insult directed at the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, at the Husseiniya of the Shrine of Lady Khawla (AS) in Baalbek, reaffirming collective loyalty, dignity and resistance.

Iran Lebanon Hezbollah baalbek ImamKhamenei

Comments

  1. Related News
Baalbek Voices Loyalty to the Islamic Republic and Its Leader

Baalbek Voices Loyalty to the Islamic Republic and Its Leader

3 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem: Targeting Imam Khamenei Threatens Global Stability, We Will Never Abandon Dignity and Honor

Sheikh Qassem: Targeting Imam Khamenei Threatens Global Stability, We Will Never Abandon Dignity and Honor

19 hours ago
Lebanon’s Berri: ‘Israel’ Plots to Sabotage The ‘Mechanism’

Lebanon’s Berri: ‘Israel’ Plots to Sabotage The ‘Mechanism’

21 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem: Never Left Behind, Hezbollah’s Pledge to the Detainees

Sheikh Qassem: Never Left Behind, Hezbollah’s Pledge to the Detainees

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 27-01-2026 Hour: 12:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot