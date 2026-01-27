Baalbek Voices Loyalty to the Islamic Republic and Its Leader
Photo Credit: Zeynab Raya
As part of large-scale popular solidarity gatherings, participants expressed unwavering support for the Islamic Republic of Iran, its wise leadership and its steadfast people.
The gatherings were also held in firm condemnation of the insult directed at the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, at the Husseiniya of the Shrine of Lady Khawla (AS) in Baalbek, reaffirming collective loyalty, dignity and resistance.