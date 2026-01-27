Trump Warns Iran: Bigger Armada Than Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

The US has positioned a large armada of warships and military assets near Iran, President Donald Trump said, while maintaining that diplomacy is still on the table.

Earlier this month, Trump reportedly came close to ordering strikes on Iranian targets in response to a violent crackdown on anti-government protests that left thousands dead, according to a number of human rights groups. While he delayed that decision, military assets have continued to flow to the region.

In an interview with Axios on Monday, Trump said the situation with Iran remains “in flux,” boasting that the US has “a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela,” while also claiming Tehran is seeking talks, adding: “They want to talk.”

The centerpiece of the buildup is the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group now operating in the Middle East, alongside additional fighter jets, tankers, and air defense systems, with US Central Command [CENTCOM] chief Admiral Brad Cooper recently visiting "Israel" to discuss joint military plans.

In response, General Mohammad Pakpour of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] warned that Iran is “more ready than ever, finger on the trigger,” vowing “painful” consequences for any US or "Israeli" aggression.

Tehran warned Washington against “any miscalculations,” as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said over 3,000 people were killed in unrest that began in late December.

The Trump administration appears divided regarding how to proceed forward. Some officials have reportedly advocated for enforcing the president’s “red line” to punish Tehran, while others have questioned what strategic goal bombing would achieve.

Washington seeks a deal demanding Iran give up its uranium, limit its missiles, stop supporting regional allies, and halt enrichment—demands Iran has consistently rejected.