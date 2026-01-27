Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relations strongly denounced the treacherous “Israeli” assassination of journalist and Imam of Al-Housh area in the city of Tyre, Sheikh Ali Noureddine, on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah Media Relations strongly condemns the treacherous assassination carried out by the “Israeli” enemy against journalist Sheikh Ali Noureddine. This attack amounts to a war crime and is added to the enemy’s record, which is replete with brutal crimes against journalists, civilians, and humanity as a whole.

The targeting of the martyred journalist Sheikh Ali Noureddine warns of the danger of the enemy’s continued escalation in its attacks to include the media body in all its forms and designations, as part of an ongoing policy of systematic assassinations and attempts to silence the word of truth and the free voice.

This calls upon all journalists, the Ministry of Information, media bodies, unions and institutions, as well as political and intellectual figures, to act and raise their voices loudly in all local, Arab, and international forums- especially legal, human rights, and humanitarian ones-to rein in this Zionist brutality.

Hezbollah’s Media Relations extend their warmest condolences and congratulations to the family of the martyr and to the Lebanese media community, asking Almighty God to envelop the martyr in His vast mercy and to grant his family patience and solace.