’Israel’ Claims 3 Lebanese, Targeting Civilian Vehicles

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" drone strike on a car along the Kfar Tebnit–Ali al-Taher road in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district claimed lives of two Lebanese citizens, part of a rising wave of attacks in the region, the Health Ministry reported.

A few hours earlier, Lebanese journalist Ali Noureddine was martyred after an "Israeli" drone strike targeted his vehicle in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, an "Israeli" drone struck a car on Tyre's main road in a crowded area near a commercial center, martyring its passenger and terrifying passersby.

With today’s assassination of Ali Noureddine, the total number of media professionals claimed by the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in Lebanon has risen to 20.

Earlier, an "Israeli" surveillance drone dropped sound bombs near a Lebanese army post in Khallat al-Mahafir and on a marble factory along the Odaisseh–Markaba road, while warplanes struck Louaizeh Heights.

On Sunday evening, the IOF carried out air raids on Reihan Heights, al-Jabbour, and Wadi Burghuz, with intense low-altitude flights, claiming two and wounding six in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.

Residents of Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa face ongoing "Israeli" violations, with constant drone flights, airstrikes, shelling, and attacks on reconstruction efforts, keeping hundreds of families from returning home.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry told the United Nations Security Council it submitted a complaint over 2,036 "Israeli" violations of Lebanese sovereignty from October to December 2025, including daily airstrikes and drone incursions.

“The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned "Israel’s" violations as breaches of sovereignty and UN Resolution 1701, urging the Security Council to enforce a full ceasefire, withdrawal from occupied areas, release of prisoners, and an end to attacks on Lebanese territory and UNIFIL forces.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that Lebanon remains committed to implementing its obligations under UNSC Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement, recalling that the Cabinet approved a five-phase plan by the Lebanese Army in September 2025 to restrict all arms possession to state institutions.

It said the first phase saw the Lebanese Army extend control south of the Litani River, with future phases targeting the Litani–Awwali region, Beirut, Mount Lebanon, the Bekaa, and the rest of the country.

The Ministry reaffirmed Lebanon’s readiness for talks to end "Israel’s" occupation in the south, uphold the 1949 Armistice and 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, amid ongoing Resolution 1701 violations and ceasefire disruptions.