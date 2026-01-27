- Home
IRG Exposes 10‑Foreign Agency Spy Plot to Destabilize Iran
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Intelligence Organization announced it has foiled a terrorist plot orchestrated by spy agencies from 10 foreign nations, designed to sow chaos and threaten Iran’s identity.
On Monday, the IRG said recent terrorist incidents were part of a major US‑"Israeli" plot to undermine Iran, noting that "the enemy's command room was formed immediately after the 12-day war with the participation of 10 hostile intelligence services."
The IRG intelligence arm said the plan was aimed at fomenting internal riots coupled with foreign intervention to pose an existential threat against the Islamic Republic.
It noted that the scheme was foiled thanks to vigilant security forces and public cooperation, reporting 735 arrests, 11,000 summonses, 743 confiscated weapons, and 46 individuals tied to foreign intelligence services.
The statement said foreign officials directly backed the enemy’s violence, exploiting gatherings, social media, and criminals to raise casualties, while its intelligence arm works to infiltrate rioter networks, dominate border terrorist cells, and decisively confront the forces behind the unrest.
Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs reported 3,117 martyrs in the riots, including 2,427 civilians and security forces, many at the hands of organized terrorists.
