Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

IRG Exposes 10‑Foreign Agency Spy Plot to Destabilize Iran

IRG Exposes 10‑Foreign Agency Spy Plot to Destabilize Iran
folder_openIran access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Intelligence Organization announced it has foiled a terrorist plot orchestrated by spy agencies from 10 foreign nations, designed to sow chaos and threaten Iran’s identity.

On Monday, the IRG said recent terrorist incidents were part of a major US"Israeli" plot to undermine Iran, noting that "the enemy's command room was formed immediately after the 12-day war with the participation of 10 hostile intelligence services."

The IRG intelligence arm said the plan was aimed at fomenting internal riots coupled with foreign intervention to pose an existential threat against the Islamic Republic.

It noted that the scheme was foiled thanks to vigilant security forces and public cooperation, reporting 735 arrests, 11,000 summonses, 743 confiscated weapons, and 46 individuals tied to foreign intelligence services.

The statement said foreign officials directly backed the enemy’s violence, exploiting gatherings, social media, and criminals to raise casualties, while its intelligence arm works to infiltrate rioter networks, dominate border terrorist cells, and decisively confront the forces behind the unrest.

Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs reported 3,117 martyrs in the riots, including 2,427 civilians and security forces, many at the hands of organized terrorists.

Israel Iran terrorism spy agencies iranian intelligence UnitedStates IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Exposes 10‑Foreign Agency Spy Plot to Destabilize Iran

IRG Exposes 10‑Foreign Agency Spy Plot to Destabilize Iran

8 hours ago
Iran Takes US, ’Israel’ To International Court Over Terror Support

Iran Takes US, ’Israel’ To International Court Over Terror Support

one day ago
Iran Lodges International Legal Complaints Against US and “Israel” Over Support for Terrorism

Iran Lodges International Legal Complaints Against US and “Israel” Over Support for Terrorism

one day ago
Iran Arrests 148 Riot Ringleaders in Hamedan Over Foreign-Backed Unrest

Iran Arrests 148 Riot Ringleaders in Hamedan Over Foreign-Backed Unrest

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 27-01-2026 Hour: 07:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot