’Israeli’ Media Hoax: Woman ‘Killed’ in Iran Found Alive

By Staff, Agencies

Young "Israeli" Noya Zion was stunned to see her photo aired on "Israel’s" national TV as a victim of the Iran protests, highlighting the entity’s spread of false reports about the unrest and Tehran’s response to it.

Zion, who has never set foot in Iran, was at home on Monday when she tuned into "Israel’s" Channel 12 News and saw her image displayed under a headline claiming "Four Jews Killed in Protests in Iran."

The report falsely identified her as Sanaz Javaherian, an alleged demonstrator whom the channel claimed had been arrested and beaten to death by Iranian security forces.

"I never thought this would happen to me in my life... I'm in my house!" Zion exclaimed in a video she quickly posted to social media, filming herself alongside the erroneous TV broadcast.

"I'm here, I'm alive, sitting at home, and in half an hour I'm going to training. I've never been to Iran in my life."

The clip highlighted the absurdity of the "Israeli" fake news about the situation in Iran.

Her father, taking a more lighthearted approach, shared his thoughts on Facebook. He speculated that the confusion might stem from Zion's resemblance to "Israeli" actress Niv Sultan, known for her role in the propaganda thriller series Tehran.

"Maybe she looks like Niv Sultan; maybe Niv Sultan looks like her. Peace to both," he wrote. "In any case, our Noya wasn't in Tehran last week... Never mind the troll on Facebook with hundreds of thousands of followers; there are partners in the trolling. Channel 12, a channel of fools."

Channel 12 has not yet issued a public correction or statement regarding the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Zion's story has sparked discussions on platforms like X, where users highlighted it as an example of "'Israeli' propaganda" gone awry or simply a journalistic blunder. As one post noted, "'Israeli' propaganda is so efficient it even kills its own settlers on TV."

Foreign-backed riots erupted in Iran after economic protests, with US and "Israeli" support fueling violence that killed over 3,100 civilians and security forces, Iranian authorities said.