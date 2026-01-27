Gaza Health Ministry Warns Rafah Closure Puts Thousands at Risk

By Staff, Agencies

The Gaza Ministry of Health issued a grave warning on Tuesday, saying the continued closure of the Rafah crossing to sick and wounded patients is deepening the health crisis in the Strip and endangering thousands of lives.

The ministry said around 20,000 patients with completed medical referrals are currently awaiting permission to travel abroad for treatment, including 440 urgent, life-threatening cases.

At least 1,268 patients have died while waiting for authorization to leave Gaza. Since the closure of the Rafah crossing on May 7, 2024, all patient movement has been halted, creating a severe and growing backlog.

Among the most vulnerable are approximately 4,000 cancer patients suffering from the lack of diagnostic equipment and treatment services, as well as 4,500 children with approved referrals who remain unable to access urgent care outside the Strip.

Gaza’s health system, already weakened by siege and repeated attacks, is facing further collapse due to medicine shortages, widespread damage to medical facilities, and the shutdown of most specialized services.

These conditions have sharply increased the number of patients in need of treatment abroad.

The ministry stressed that reopening the Rafah crossing, allowing patients to travel, and ensuring the entry of medical supplies are the only remaining options to prevent further loss of life. It warned that continued closure could lead to rising mortality and uncontrollable health consequences.

The ministry also reported that two Palestinians were martyred and nine others injured in the past 24 hours due to ongoing “Israeli” aggression, with additional victims still trapped under rubble amid unsafe conditions.