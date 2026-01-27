- Home
“Israel” Seeks New Security Deal with US as Aid Phase-Out Looms
By Staff, Agencies
“Israeli” officials are preparing to enter talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump on a new long-term security arrangement, as "Tel Aviv" weighs a future with reduced direct US military aid while aiming to preserve close defense cooperation, the Financial Times reported.
“Israel’s” current 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Washington, signed in 2018 and providing $3.8 billion annually in US military assistance, expires in 2028. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said US military aid should gradually “taper off” over the next decade.
Speaking to the FT, Brigadier General Gil Pinchas, outgoing chief financial adviser to the occupation’s military and security ministry, said upcoming negotiations would prioritize joint military and security projects over direct cash transfers. “The partnership is more important than just the net financial issue,” he said.
Pinchas indicated that the $3.3 billion portion of the MoU used to purchase US weapons could be reduced over time, while stressing the importance of the roughly $500 million annually allocated to joint programs such as Iron Dome and David’s Sling. “Israeli” officials are also seeking greater flexibility for ad hoc joint development projects instead of another fixed decade-long deal.
Beyond formal aid, Pinchas pointed to US military deployments and operations in the region as support worth “many billions more.”
The talks come as “Israel” faces soaring war-related costs. Officials estimate direct military spending at $70 billion, with broader economic losses exceeding $110 billion, while US political support for unconditional aid shows signs of strain.
