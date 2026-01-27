- Home
Slovakia to Sue EU Over Russian Gas Ban
By Staff, Agencies
Slovakia will file a lawsuit against the European Union over its decision to fully ban imports of Russian gas by late 2027, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday, describing the move as “energy suicide.”
EU member states gave final approval this week to the REPowerEU regulation, which aims to phase out Russian natural gas imports by November next year.
Fico said Slovakia will challenge the regulation at the EU Court of Justice, arguing that it was adopted for political reasons rather than based on economic or energy security considerations.
“This decision was taken solely out of hatred toward the Russian Federation,” Fico said, rejecting what he described as ideology-driven policymaking in international relations.
The measure was approved by a qualified majority, bypassing the need for unanimous consent. Fico argued this approach violated the EU’s core treaties and undermined national sovereignty.
Slovakia and Hungary, both heavily dependent on Russian gas supplies, plan to file separate lawsuits while coordinating their legal positions.
Hungarian officials said the vote was structured to override the objections of member states whose national interests are directly affected by the ban.
