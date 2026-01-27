Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Erdogan Rejects 'State Within a State' in Syria, Calls for Unified Political Solution

Europe... 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said there can be no “state within a state” or separate armed forces in Syria, stressing that the country’s crisis must be resolved peacefully and in line with existing political agreements.

Speaking at the International Contracting Services Award Ceremony, Erdogan said a political settlement consistent with the spirit of the current agreement remains the only viable path forward, warning that attempts to impose alternative power structures would only deepen the crisis.

“We are greatly pleased to see that the latest decree guarantees the fundamental rights of our Kurdish brothers and sisters, who were not even considered citizens under the Assad regime,” Erdogan said. “The right path for Syria is clear. Repeating the same mistakes and errors will lead nowhere.”

He added that Turkey is responding to humanitarian aid requests from Kurds living beyond its borders in close coordination with the Syrian government.

Erdogan also called for unity, urging “Kurdish brothers, sisters, and fellow citizens not to fall for schemes aimed at undermining our eternal brotherhood and sowing discord.”

The Turkish president further announced that a large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation campaign will begin across Syria, particularly in residential areas devastated by the conflict.

As stability and security are restored, he said, neighboring countries, starting with Türkiye, will directly benefit from Syria’s recovery.

