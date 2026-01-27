Leaked Plan Reveals US-Controlled ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

A leaked resolution obtained by Drop Site News outlines plans for a US-led governing body dubbed the “Board of Peace,” granting Washington sweeping control over Gaza under US President Donald Trump’s proposed ceasefire and reconstruction framework.

Dated January 22, 2026, the unsigned document grants the Board full transitional legislative and executive authority, emergency powers, and control over the administration of justice in Gaza.

The structure places Trump as Chairman with ultimate decision-making power, including approving military commanders for an “International Stabilization Force” and appointing key officials across the governing apparatus.

An Executive Board beneath Trump would wield broad authority to enact, amend, or repeal Gaza’s civil and criminal laws, effectively reshaping the territory’s legal and political system.

Palestinians would be confined to “technocratic” roles focused on implementation, without meaningful decision-making power.

Framed publicly as a reconstruction and stabilization initiative, the resolution establishes a hierarchical system that critics say amounts to long-term political domination.

The plan is presented as part of a phased ceasefire but would formalize US and “Israeli” control over Gaza’s governance, security, and legal order.

According to the document, the Board’s mandate prioritizes security management and administrative oversight, raising concerns that reconstruction would be used to engineer political compliance rather than restore Palestinian self-determination.