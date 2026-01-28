Bin Salman Contacts Pezeshkian: Any Aggression against Iran Unacceptable

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that American military movements and rhetoric in West Asia are part of a calculated effort to destabilize the region.

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday.

“The threats and psychological operations of the Americans are aimed at disrupting the security of the region and will achieve nothing other than instability,” Pezeshkian told the crown prince.

The remarks follow the arrival of a US aircraft carrier in the region and a series of escalatory threats from Washington, where some officials have accused Iran of a violent crackdown on peaceful protests.

During the call, Pezeshkian pointed to a surge in hostility from the United States and the “Israeli” entity since the start of his administration.

He specifically cited economic pressure, the 12-day war against Iran, and the direct involvement in inciting recent terrorist riots within Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of civilians and security forces and significant damage to public property, including markets and mosques.

“They imagined they could turn Iran into another Syria or Libya,” Pezeshkian remarked, noting that “They failed to recognize the truth, nature, and greatness of the Iranian nation. The conscious and widespread presence of our people on the scene defeated their conspiracies.”

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with attacks if Iran killed what he termed as “peaceful protesters.”

Only a few days later, on January 8 and 9, terrorist groups launched a wave of armed attacks against police stations, military bases, and other sensitive locations, along with civilian infrastructure, in several cities.

Iranian officials say the violent attacks were intended to create mass casualties and destabilize urban centers in various cities across the country.

They have repeatedly criticized Western media outlets for circulating mass-scale false reports regarding casualties and blaming the Iranian government for them.

Addressing calls from Western nations for Iran to return to the negotiating table to lower tensions, Pezeshkian expressed skepticism regarding the West's sincerity.

“We were in talks with the Americans when they launched a military attack against us in plain view of the world,” he noted, referring to the 12-day US- “Israeli” aggression, which was carried out on the eve of the sixth round of Tehran-Washington talks on the nuclear issue.

"We reached an agreement with European countries, but it was the Americans who disrupted it. For them, 'negotiation' means we must simply execute what they dictate. That is not a dialogue,” he said.

Despite the conversation, the president emphasized that Iran remains open to any process, within the framework of international law, that leads to peace and the prevention of conflict, provided the rights of the Iranian nation are fully respected.

Pezeshkian expressed deep gratitude for the support shown by Islamic nations, particularly Saudi Arabia, during the recent attacks.

He said the "unity and cohesion of Islamic countries" is the only true guarantee for lasting stability and peace in the region, and said Muslim governments have a very important role in this regard.

Touching on bilateral relations, Pezeshkian said his administration’s efforts are focused on expanding friendly relations with Islamic countries through a framework rooted in Islamic brotherhood.

“I heartedly believe that the Islamic Ummah is brothers,” Pezeshkian said. “Together, we can build a secure, developed, and advanced region for our nations.”

Bin Salman echoed the sentiment regarding regional cooperation, stating that Saudi efforts are focused on driving the region toward prosperity and growth.

“All our efforts to establish stability and security in the region and to guide regional countries toward prosperity and development are in line with the interests of the nations,” he said. “Without a doubt, the solidarity and cohesion of Islamic countries is also of great importance to us.”

The Crown Prince said Saudi Arabia considers any aggression, threat, or creation of tension against Iran to be "unacceptable."

He reaffirmed Riyadh’s readiness to collaborate with Iran and other regional partners to establish sustainable peace and security.