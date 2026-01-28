Trump Threatens Iraq over ex-PM Maliki’s Return

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said Washington would end its “support” for Iraq if former prime minister Nouri Al-Maliki was reinstated, issuing his strongest warning yet over the composition of Iraq’s next government.

Trump made the remarks on Tuesday, days after Iraq’s Coordination Framework, the country’s largest parliamentary bloc, nominated Al-Maliki as its candidate for prime minister. Writing on his Truth Social platform, the US president said Baghdad would be making a “very bad choice” by returning Al-Maliki to office.

“Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again,” Trump alleged.

“Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq,” he claimed, adding, “If we are not there to help, Iraq has ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom. MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN!”

The Coordination Framework announced on Saturday that it had nominated al-Maliki following an expanded leadership meeting to discuss political developments and the next phase of government formation.

In a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency, the bloc said the decision was made by majority vote after extensive discussion, citing al-Maliki’s political and administrative experience and his role in managing state affairs.

The bloc reaffirmed its commitment to the constitutional process and said it was ready to work with all national political forces to form a strong and effective government.

Al-Maliki served as Iraq’s prime minister from 2006 to 2014 and as vice president between 2014 and 2015 and again from 2016 to 2018. He currently heads the Islamic Dawa Party political movement.

Trump’s comments came as part of a broader US pressure campaign. In a letter, US representatives have said that, while choosing a prime minister was an Iraqi decision, “the United States will make its own sovereign decisions regarding the next government in line with American interests.”

According to Reuters, Washington has warned Iraqi officials that sanctions could be imposed on the Iraqi state if certain factions were included in the next government. The warning has reportedly been delivered repeatedly over the past two months by US Chargé d’Affaires in Baghdad Joshua Harris to senior Iraqi figures, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, senior cleric Ammar al-Hakim, Fatah Alliance head Hadi al-Amiri, and Kurdish official Masrour Barzani.

Three Iraqi officials and another source said the US warned that the inclusion of 58 MPs targeted by Washington would lead to a suspension of diplomatic engagement and a halt to dollar transfers.

Iraq’s oil revenues, which account for about 90 percent of the national budget, are held in an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York under an arrangement dating back to the 2003 US-led invasion.

While previous US administrations have sanctioned individual Iraqi banks, officials and observers say restricting access to oil revenues would represent a significant escalation. One Iraqi official quoted by Reuters said the US position was that engagement with a new government would be suspended if any of the targeted MPs were represented in the cabinet.

Washington has previously restricted the flow of US dollars to Iraqi banks, contributing to higher import prices and complicating payments for Iranian natural gas.

Al-Maliki, 75, is a senior figure in Iraq’s political scene and maintains close ties with various factions, including parties linked to the Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] that has opposed foreign interference in the Arab country’s affairs. The PMU was formed in 2014 to fight the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group and was later incorporated into Iraq’s armed forces.

Al-Sudani has opted not to seek a second term, a decision that stands to reshape Iraq’s political landscape.