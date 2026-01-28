- Home
Drums of War: US Launches Military Readiness Drills in ME
By Staff, Agencies
The US has initiated large-scale, multi-day military exercises across the Middle East.
The drills coincide with President Donald Trump’s announcement of an additional naval deployment, escalating tension with Tehran.
US Air Forces Central [AFCENT] stated on Tuesday that the “readiness exercise” is designed to demonstrate the rapid deployment and sustainment of combat aircraft. The operation reportedly aims to validate procedures for dispersing personnel and jets to various “contingency locations” and integrating command with unnamed “partner nations.”
“This is about upholding our commitment to maintaining combat-ready Airmen and the disciplined execution required to keep airpower available when and where it’s needed,” AFCENT commander Lieutenant General Derek France said.
The air drills complement a major naval buildup. US Central Command [CENTCOM] confirmed the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by guided-missile destroyers, entered the region earlier this week.
The US has also moved additional F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, Patriot missile batteries, and THAAD air defense systems to the Middle East.
“There’s another beautiful armada floating beautifully towards Iran right now,” Trump said on Tuesday, adding that he hopes Tehran will “make a deal.” He previously stated that the naval force near Iran is larger than the one used in the Venezuelan operation.
These military movements follow weeks of extreme tension, during which Trump reportedly came close to ordering strikes against the Islamic Republic.
Iran has responded with defiant warnings against “any miscalculations.” Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated that Tehran is “fully prepared” for a war, saying a US attack would provoke a “swift and comprehensive” response. This mirrors prior warnings from Iranian military commanders that their forces have their “finger on the trigger.”
