US Chaos: Ilhan Omar Attacked in Minneapolis despite Trump Vows to De-escalate

By Staff, Agencies

As the White House promised to “de-escalate” tensions in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was attacked with a syringe of unknown liquid during a town hall on Tuesday night. The incident occurred shortly after she criticized the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown and called for major policy changes.

Omar had just called for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE], urging the resignation of Department of Homeland Security [DHS] Secretary Kristi Noem, when a man from the front row rose, remarked, and sprayed her. Security personnel quickly apprehended the assailant.

In response, Omar raised her fist and returned to the podium, stating, "Here's the reality that people like this ugly man don't understand: We are Minnesota strong. And we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw on us."

Following the incident, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller confirmed that the administration is reviewing whether Customs and Border Protection [CBP] agents had failed to follow established procedures during a recent deadly encounter. "We are evaluating why the CBP team may not have been following that protocol," Miller said, referring to guidance instructing officers to "create a physical barrier between the arrest teams and the disruptors."

This follows the fatal shooting of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti by immigration agents in Minneapolis, an event that has sparked ongoing protests.

Despite growing criticism, President Donald Trump continues to support DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Speaking to Fox News, Trump said Noem was doing a "very good job" and would not resign, despite federal agents under her supervision having shot and killed two US citizens this month.

Trump, attempting to ease unrest, said, "We're going to de-escalate a little bit," even though he clarified that it was not a "pullback."

Trump acknowledged that Gregory Bovino, a hardline Border Patrol commander who is now expected to leave Minneapolis, may have worsened tensions. He has since dispatched top US border security official Tom Homan to meet with local leaders.

On the Pretti case, Trump rejected the use of the term "assassin" by one of his aides but criticized Pretti for carrying a firearm at the time: "I don't like that he had a gun, I don't like that he had two fully loaded magazines."

The political impact reached Capitol Hill, with Republican Senator Rand Paul calling for the agents involved in the Pretti shooting to be placed on administrative leave. He added that top immigration enforcement officials are expected to testify before Congress next month.

Centrist Democratic Senator John Fetterman called Noem "grossly incompetent" and said she should be removed from office.

As tensions rise, Democrats have threatened to block DHS funding in upcoming spending bills, raising the possibility of a new US government shutdown.

Separately, a federal judge on Tuesday blocked the deportation of five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father. The two were detained last week in another widely publicized incident.

Photos of the child, wearing a blue winter hat and school backpack, went viral after school officials accused immigration agents of using the boy as “bait” to locate his asylum-seeking family from Ecuador.

At a protest outside the Minnesota State Capitol, 55-year-old veteran Brian Furgen criticized the current approach to immigration enforcement. “Americans need immigration and customs enforcement agents who know how to do the job without harming the community, without killing people, without hurting people, without imprisoning people that are law abiding,” he said. “That's what they are doing here, that's ridiculous.”