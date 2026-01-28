UK Hunger Strike Ends in ICU Amid Organ Failure

By Staff, Agencies

The last Palestine Action–affiliated detainee participating in a hunger and thirst strike has ended his protest after being hospitalized with organ failure following two days without water.

Umer Khalid, 22, who is being held at Wormwood Scrubs prison in west London, had escalated his protest on Friday by beginning a thirst strike, prompting urgent warnings that his life was at risk.

Speaking at a Prisoners for Palestine press conference, British-Palestinian filmmaker Saeed Taji Farouky said Khalid ended his protest after being moved to intensive care, has begun drinking and refeeding, and saw most of his demands accepted.

Prisoners for Palestine said Khalid secured a meeting with the prison governor that lifted restrictions on mail, clothing, and visits, after what Farouky described as serious mistreatment in custody, including blocked communications, limits on religious expression, and inadequate medical care.

In a statement after returning to prison, Khalid said he would continue resisting, declaring there was “no concern for our lives inside these cells.”

Khalid, who has limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, began a hunger strike in November as part of a coordinated protest by eight Palestine Action–affiliated detainees, briefly suspending it over health concerns before resuming on January 10 and escalating to a thirst strike on January 23.

Labour MP John McDonnell, who has previously raised concerns in parliament, renewed calls for an official investigation into the prisoners’ treatment, urging justice secretary David Lammy to launch a full inquiry, saying many would find it “unacceptable” that detainees remain on remand for so long and face poor access to healthcare.

All eight detainees, held over a year pre-trial for alleged Palestine Action actions, saw three end their hunger strike after the UK blocked a £2 billion Elbit contract. They had demanded a fair trial, deproscription of Palestine Action, closure of Elbit UK, uncensored communications, and bail; Prisoners for Palestine urged compassionate release for all.

A government spokesperson said prisoners are monitored medically and receive support to eat and drink, but their serious charges mean demands like immediate bail are for independent judges, not the government.