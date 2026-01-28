Kim Announces New North Korean Nuclear Plans

By Staff, Agencies

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un indicated that Pyongyang will soon reveal new steps to expand its nuclear and missile arsenal, with details expected at the upcoming congress of the ruling Workers’ Party, state media reported.

The party congress, expected in the coming weeks, will be the first in five years and is seen by observers as a key forum to affirm North Korea’s defense priorities and long-term political and military strategy.

The announcement followed recent weapons tests, with Kim saying the congress will outline plans to strengthen North Korea’s nuclear deterrent.

Kim made the remarks while supervising a test launch of a "large-caliber" multiple rocket launcher, stressing its role in strengthening the nation’s deterrent. He warned that the outcome would cause "excruciating mental agony" to forces seeking military confrontation with the DPRK."

State media reported Kim, accompanied by senior officials and his young daughter, oversaw a rocket test that hit a target 358.5 km away.

Japan and South Korea confirmed the launches, highlighting DPRK claims of improved range and reliability. Kim described the test as "of great significance in improving the effectiveness of our strategic deterrent".

Analysts say the congress could mark a shift to operational readiness. Lee Ho-ryung of the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses said Kim is expected to declare that "nuclear capability has now reached its peak".

The recent launches follow earlier missile tests, which the DPRK calls vital for national security.

Speaking to AFP, Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification said the DPRK’s actions underline Pyongyang’s advanced response capabilities.

"Pyongyang may have been signaling to Washington that it possesses response capabilities on an entirely different level," he said.

Last month, Kim called US-South Korean submarine plans a threat that “must be countered”, stressing the DPRK’s need for credible deterrence after failed Trump-era denuclearization talks.

Amid evolving US–South Korea security plans and regional diplomacy, the DPRK views its recent military activity as essential to maintain a robust deterrent and counter allied forces, ensuring peace through strength.