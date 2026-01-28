Sheikh Al-Khatib: Any Threat to Imam Khamenei Constitutes A War on Shias Worldwide

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy Head of Lebanon’s Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, Sheikh Ali al-Khatib has warned that any attack on The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, would be regarded as a declaration of war against Shias around the world.

Speaking on Monday at a large public gathering held in Lebanon in solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sheikh Ali al-Khatib condemned insults and threats directed at Imam Khamenei and warned of severe consequences.

His remarks came in response to US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to attack Iran in the wake of foreign-linked riots across the country.

"If America commits the folly of carrying out its threats and the slightest harm is inflicted on Imam Khamenei, this action will be tantamount to declaring war against all Shias in the world," al-Khatib said, stressing that such an action would carry “devastating and unpredictable consequences.”

“Victory will ultimately belong to the rightful front, and this is a divine promise,” he said, adding, “Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran represents that front.”

Referring to the leadership of the Islamic Revolution, he said Imam Khamenei’s role extends beyond politics.

“Imam Khamenei is not only the political leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but also one of the prominent religious authorities of the Islamic world,” he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people across Lebanon took part in large demonstrations expressing support for Iran, its leadership, and its regional role, amid escalating threats and pressure against the Islamic Republic.

Rallies were held in several areas, including Beirut’s southern suburbs, Tyre, Nabatieh, and Baalbek. The gatherings were attended by religious figures, political leaders, and representatives of various parties and national movements.

Participants condemned threats and insults directed at Imam Khamenei and reaffirmed their support for Iran and its leadership.