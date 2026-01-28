Fico Privately Voices Alarm Over Trump After Mar-a-Lago Meeting

By Staff, Agencies

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico privately expressed serious concerns about US President Donald Trump’s psychological state following a January 17 meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, according to multiple European diplomatic accounts.

Despite being one of Trump’s few supporters within the European Union, Fico reportedly described the US president as “dangerous” and said he appeared “out of his mind” during informal conversations with fellow EU leaders.

Diplomats said Fico seemed visibly shaken after the encounter and spoke in terms suggesting he was deeply unsettled by the meeting.

The comments surfaced during an emergency EU summit in Brussels on January 22, convened amid escalating tensions in transatlantic relations and Trump’s threats regarding Greenland.

Fico raised his concerns in private discussions with select European leaders and senior EU officials, separate from the formal summit agenda.

According to diplomats briefed on the exchanges, none had direct knowledge of what Trump specifically said during the meeting that triggered Fico’s reaction.

The accounts were shared confidentially due to the sensitivity of leadership-level discussions.

Fico’s private remarks contrasted sharply with his public messaging. Following the Florida visit, he released a video portraying the meeting positively, describing it as a sign of Trump’s “high respect and trust” and characterizing their talks as informal and open, focusing on Ukraine and what he called the EU’s “deep crisis.”