US Questions Loyalty of Venezuela’s Interim Leader to Washington’s Agenda

By Staff, Agencies

US intelligence assessments have raised doubts about whether interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez is fully prepared to align with Washington’s regional strategy, according to individuals familiar with the matter.

The concerns come as the Trump administration presses Rodriguez to cut Venezuela’s ties with Iran, Russia, and China, and to expel their diplomats and advisers.

Rodriguez assumed office following the US abduction of President Nicolas Maduro on January 3 but has so far made no public move to distance Caracas from its longtime allies.

According to officials briefed on the intelligence reports, it remains unclear whether Rodriguez genuinely supports the US-backed plan to reshape Venezuela’s foreign policy.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with her in Caracas on January 15 to discuss the country’s political trajectory, though it is unknown whether the talks altered Washington’s assessment.

The Trump administration has framed Venezuela as central to its effort to curb rival influence in the Western Hemisphere, arguing that severing ties with Iran, China, and Russia would pave the way for expanded US investment in Venezuela’s energy sector.

A senior US official said Washington is applying “maximum leverage” and expects continued cooperation.

For Venezuela, meeting US demands would require distancing itself from key partners that have provided oil infrastructure support, debt relief, military assistance, and intelligence cooperation.

Neither US intelligence agencies nor the Venezuelan government publicly commented on the reports.