World Cup 2026 Faces Political Backlash as Trump Ties Spark Unease

By Staff, Agencies

The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is increasingly becoming a focal point of political controversy, with the US-hosted leg of the tournament drawing growing criticism in Europe over its close association with President Donald Trump.

The event, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has been repeatedly framed by Trump as part of his presidential legacy.

That perception intensified in December when FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented Trump with a newly created “FIFA Peace Prize,” a move that was widely criticized by fans and commentators and reinforced concerns over the politicization of the world’s biggest sporting event.

Trump reportedly viewed the award as validation of his international role, particularly in relation to what he has described as recent “peacemaking initiatives.”

Observers say the episode highlights how Trump’s presidency could shape global perceptions of the tournament.

Beyond symbolism, practical concerns are also fueling unease. Foreign fans have expressed alarm over high ticket prices, strict visa requirements, and enhanced border security measures, including social media screening.

Although the World Cup is formally co-hosted, most matches will take place in US cities, amplifying scrutiny of American policies.

Tensions escalated further in January following a dramatic US operation targeting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and renewed disputes involving Greenland.

In Europe, images of US federal forces confronting protesters and killing civilians have intensified debate, with some questioning whether the United States remains a suitable host for a global celebration of sport.