Maliki Rejects US Pressure, Says Washington Violating Iraqi Sovereignty

By Staff, Agencies

Former Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maliki has sharply rejected US pressure over Iraq’s government formation, accusing Washington of interfering in the country’s sovereignty and democratic process.

The escalation follows remarks by US President Donald Trump, who described Maliki’s potential return to the premiership as a “very bad choice” and warned that the United States would no longer “help Iraq” if he were selected.

Iraqi political forces widely interpreted the comments as an attempt to impose an external veto on Iraq’s leadership.

In a public statement, Maliki said that “blatant American interference constitutes an encroachment on the Coordination Framework’s decision to select its candidate for the post of prime minister,” stressing that it violates Iraqi sovereignty.

He emphasized that the nomination reflects an internal political consensus, adding that he would continue working “in respect of the national will and the Coordination Framework’s decision” to serve the interests of the Iraqi people.

Maliki also rejected the use of pressure and threats in international relations, stating that dialogue between states should be based on mutual respect rather than “dictates and intimidation.”

His comments come after the Coordination Framework, Iraq’s main Shiite political bloc, endorsed him as its candidate following months of political deadlock and the failure of outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to secure a new governing majority.

Iraqi political sources say the decision was reached through majority consensus within the bloc after internal debate.