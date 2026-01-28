They Are Not Forgotten: Detainees, Resistance and Sumud at the Shrine of Sayyed Nasrallah

By Fatima Haydar

Lebanon – On Hezbollah Prisoners’ Day, the shrine of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah—the Master of the Martyrs of the Ummah—became a place of gathering, remembrance and renewed commitment. Families of detainees, supporters of the Resistance and international solidarity activists stood together in a quiet but powerful vigil, carrying with them the weight of absence, sacrifice and unbroken resolve.

This was not merely a symbolic occasion. It was a moment charged with emotion and meaning, where the pain of captivity met the dignity of resistance. The prisoners were present in every word spoken, in every tear held back, and in every vow repeated: they are not forgotten.

Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah always spoke to the honorable and the free across the world. On this day, the honorable and the free answered that call by gathering at his shrine—now a living symbol of freedom, courage and steadfastness. Standing there, it was impossible to ignore how deeply his words and his path continue to resonate, especially in a time when oppression seeks to silence truth and break spirits.

Among those present was a delegation from Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, an international, pro-Palestinian and anti-“Israel” advocacy movement, including members from Belgium. One delegate described the visit as a deliberate step toward building real, human connections with the Resistance—not only as a political force, but as a people’s struggle rooted in sacrifice. “We came here to Lebanon to build relationship with the Resistance on the ground from the people and from the families of the prisoners,” she said. “We learn from them and connect with them and build these networks and apply them to our work in Belgium.”

Asked how they could help expose “Israeli” crimes against Lebanese detainees while operating within the European Union, the delegate acknowledged the limits imposed by Western systems—but not their silence. “Our support is mainly political support; we do political education,” she explained. “We teach at schools, at festivals at events where we shed light on the situation of the Palestinian prisoners, we also send letters to the prisoners in the Zionist jails to show support in the ways we can.”

Another member of the Samidoun Belgium delegation spoke emotionally about standing with the families of detainees. “We are here to make connections,” she said, “it is powerful to see the families of the prisoners and to show somehow support and solidarity; that their cause is our cause and we are here with them.” She stressed the responsibility to carry these voices back to Europe, where prisoners are often reduced to statistics—or erased entirely.

On the question of shedding light on “Israeli” atrocities, the delegate emphasized that the most powerful act is restoring humanity to those behind bars. “These are not numbers,” she said firmly. “They are people. They have families. They are fighting for a just cause against the occupation and for the liberation of Palestine from the river to the sea. And they're fighting for the return of the Palestinian refugees.” This, she said, is the truth they are committed to sharing, even when it is unpopular or suppressed.

From the shrine of Sayyed Nasrallah, the message they carried was one of sumud—steadfastness. “I see steadfastness that the families have,” she said. “And that we should have in our battle because the battle is long.”

When asked about the complete isolation of Lebanese detainees held in “Israeli” prisons—where even the Red Cross is denied access—the response was heavy with frustration, but not surprise. “This is nothing new,” the delegate said. “This has been happening Palestinian prisoners and Lebanese prisoners have been abandoned. And, it is disappointing but it is not surprising.”

A third voice from Samidoun Belgium placed the vigil within a wider regional struggle. With the Zionist entity expanding its imprisonment and aggression, he said, the delegation came to Lebanon to deepen ties not only with the Resistance, but with the people bearing the cost of confrontation.

The delegate spoke openly about the pressure on Lebanon—from the US and its allies—to disarm Hezbollah, drawing direct parallels to Gaza. “And just as they're trying to disarm the resistance in Gaza, which we, in the Solidarity movement, are strongly opposed against because we realize that the resistance is what keeps the possibility of a liberated Palestine from the river to the sea, strong,” he said.

Reflecting on Europe’s role, the delegate expressed deep disillusionment with Western governments after years of genocide, war crimes and unconditional support for the Zionist entity. “I think after two years of genocide, a lot of people in the Solidarity movement have given up the notion that we're going to get any kind of justice, or accountability from our governments, from the European Union,” he said. “And that is why we choose to express solidarity with the Resistance. Because we recognize that it is only through resistance, that Palestine will be liberated…”

Standing at the shrine, the delegate spoke with visible emotion about Sayyed Nasrallah’s legacy. He rejected the Western narrative that solidarity with Islamic Resistance is somehow incompatible with progressive or secular values. “This is a grave misconception because we have to realize that it is the Islamic Resistance that have successfully withhold the Zionist aggression for two years,” he said. “It is Islamic Resistance that were able to defeat the Zionist entity in the 2006 war. And to us, [Sayyed] Nasrallah represents all of this.”

For him, Sayyed Nasrallah represents steadfast leadership, sacrifice and victory against overwhelming odds.

As the vigil came to a close, the atmosphere remained heavy—but resolute. The message from the shrine was unmistakable: the detainees are not alone, the Resistance is not isolated and despite occupation, repression and US-backed aggression, the struggle for dignity, freedom and liberation continues—carried forward by those who refuse to forget and refuse to surrender.