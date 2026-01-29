Iran’s Spokeswoman: No War, But Full Readiness to Defend Homeland

Iran’s spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani warned that the Armed Forces will take necessary action to defend the nation, condemning blatant foreign meddling in recent riots.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mohajerani said the Islamic Republic remained committed to diplomacy, but would not tolerate insecurity or external attempts to destabilize the country.

“We will not start a war, but our Armed Forces will act as needed to defend our homeland.”

She said recent economic demonstrations, which were initially peaceful, were diverted into violence through organized interference from abroad, referring to verified American and "Israeli" involvement. She stated that external actors sought to exploit public grievances and push protests towards bloodshed.

“This time, foreign interference was so obvious... US figures like [former CIA director] Mike Pompeo admitted involvement, and 'Israeli' officials even boasted about ['Israeli' spy agency] Mossad agents’ being present in Iranian protests.”

According to Mohajerani, the objective was to sabotage lawful demonstrations and turn them into violent confrontations, resulting in civilian deaths.

The remarks echoed comments by various Iranian officials, who have noted that the tactic was aimed at paving the way for fresh military aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The spokesperson said the government recognized peaceful protest and legitimate public demands, but stressed that attacks on public institutions and emergency services fell outside the law.

“Protesters want reform, while rioters attack buildings and burn property. For example, 158 ambulances were damaged in recent days, clearly not the work of peaceful demonstrators.”

She said security and intelligence agencies were, however, able to differentiate between demonstrators and armed groups, and that action was taken against those linked to foreign or militant networks.

Referring to events triggered by riotous foreign-supported elements on January 8 and 9, Mohajerani cited an incident in the northern Iranian city of Rasht in which a nurse was burned alive, describing the act as resembling “Daesh-style violence.”

“As a mother, I grieve deeply for all our youth, both the protesters and the security forces, who were killed or injured in our cities,” she added.

She also reported extensive damage in several cities, including the capital Tehran, the holy city of Mashhad, and the central city of Isfahan.

“Our people know well that enemies are lurking, waiting for an opportunity to target this land. That’s why they came into the streets in support,” the official said, referring to millions-strong nationwide demonstrations that took place in the aftermath of the riots in support of the country’s Islamic establishment.

The spokesperson linked the unrest to broader economic pressures, including sanctions targeting essential goods. She condemned Iran’s adversaries for seeking to weaken the country itself rather than its government.

Mohajerani referenced remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, saying the Islamic Republic faced deep civilizational hostility, despite its historical role and global heritage.

She concluded by warning that continued insecurity would have consequences beyond Iran’s borders.

“Let us resolve our issues through diplomacy. But if insecurity spreads, and flames rise, they could burn not only the region, but the world.”