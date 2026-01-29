Trump Weighs Military Action After Iran Talks Fail

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering military action against Iran after recent nuclear talks with Tehran fell through, CNN cited sources familiar with the matter.

The New York Times [NYT] reported that talks between Washington and Tehran failed to ease tensions, with Iranian officials refusing to meet Trump’s nuclear demands.

CNN reports outlined that Trump is considering airstrikes on Iranian leaders, security officials, and nuclear sites in response to Tehran’s refusal to compromise.

While Trump has not decided, the arrival of a US strike group in the region could broaden military options and is shaping internal discussions, sources say.

The report further noted that following Trump’s latest threats, direct contact with Iran has stalled, highlighting worsening US-Iran relations amid rising regional tensions.

In turn, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the armed forces are ready to respond “immediately and forcefully,” warning that “their fingers are on the trigger.”

Araghchi stressed that despite rising tensions, Iran remains open to reviving a nuclear deal—but only on fair terms that guarantee its peaceful nuclear rights, freedom from coercion, and a clear rejection of nuclear weapons.

The report comes amid escalating regional tensions, including a significant deployment of US military forces toward Iran, with Trump asserting in a Tuesday interview with Axios that Tehran "wants a deal."

Trump’s remarks came as the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, with fighter jets and support aircraft, entered the region. “We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela,” he said, without specifying military options.

Axios reported the White House continues to threaten military action and hints at regime change in Iran. Trump claimed, “They want to make a deal… They called on numerous occasions,” without confirmation from Tehran.

Trump’s comments highlight US contradictions, mixing military threats with claims of diplomacy. Washington reportedly demanded Iran give up enriched uranium, curb missiles, halt support for resistance movements, and stop independent enrichment—demands Tehran has repeatedly rejected.