IRG: Iran Sets the Rules of Any War, Says Military Pressure Has Failed

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] has asserted that the Islamic Republic holds the decisive advantage in shaping the outcome of any war, stressing that years of military pressure and threats have failed to weaken Iran.

Speaking on Wednesday, IRG spokesperson Brigadier General Ali-Mohammad Naeini said the experience of the 12-day war imposed last June by “Israel” and the United States proved that the so-called military option against Iran is ineffective. He said the war demonstrated clearly that coercion and force have not achieved their intended results.

Naeini dismissed recent US military maneuvers, including the deployment of an American aircraft carrier, as a familiar tactic long used by US officials to intimidate Iran. He described the current regional military buildup as a sign of confusion and desperation within the White House, particularly after Iran’s resistance during the war and the failure of a US- and “Israeli”-backed armed sedition that unfolded earlier this month.

According to the IRG spokesperson, following the swift defeat of that unrest, US officials attempted to escalate tensions and spread fear inside Iran. These efforts, he said, have consistently failed due to the unity of the Iranian people and their strong national cohesion.

Naeini also pointed to intensified enemy media rhetoric accompanying the US military buildup, saying the narrative being promoted does not reflect realities on the ground. “We have full control over the situation,” he said, adding that the IRG takes pride in serving as “the shield of the great Iranian nation against any conspiracy.”

He emphasized that Iran’s Armed Forces closely monitor enemy movements and intentions and have operational plans prepared for all possible scenarios. Recalling previous confrontations, Naeini said adversaries have not forgotten Iran’s initial strikes on Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the most critical US military base in the region, which was hit by Iranian ballistic missiles in response to Washington’s role in the 12-day war.

Iran, he added, has extensive experience confronting and defeating adversaries in modern warfare across large-scale and highly complex battlefields.

His remarks echoed warnings issued by other senior Iranian officials. On the same day, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s Armed Forces are ready to respond “immediately and powerfully” to any act of aggression, noting that the military stands “with fingers on the trigger.” He said Iran has absorbed key lessons from the 12-day war, enabling any future response to be swift and deeply impactful.

Separately, Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, warned that any US military action would mark the start of a war and would be met with an immediate, unprecedented, and all-out response.

The statements came after US President Donald Trump said on January 27 that another “beautiful armada” of warships, alongside the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, was moving toward Iran, claiming the deployment was intended to pressure Tehran into negotiations. Trump warned that failure to reach an agreement would lead to a strike “far worse” than the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

The remarks did not address Iran’s repeated insistence that it will not negotiate under threats, nor the widely reported details of Iran’s retaliation, including the strike on Al-Udeid.